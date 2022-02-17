WESTERLY
Tracy Weisenee, 41, of 6 Spring St., Apt. 2, was charged Monday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and disorderly conduct.
Frank Robert Kenyon, 58, of 65 High St., Apt. 11, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Gary A. Reels, 23, of 7 West St., Apt. 2, Ashaway, was charged Wednesday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Cylver C. Hauser, 54, of 7 Edgewood Ave., was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
John J. Lazenby, 54, of 23 School St., Apt. 3W, was charged Wednesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Robert L. Vocatura, 27, of 1 Hamilton Road, was charged Thursday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
HOPKINTON
Ashley M. Dumas, 31, of 9 Spring St., Hope Valley, was charged Feb. 8 with felony assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Damon A. Hedden, 32, of 90 Skunk Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Sunday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Erin L. Brown, 40, of 59 Fenner Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test, second offense, and driving when license is suspended or denied.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
