WESTERLY
A 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with simple assault or battery, vandalism and disorderly conduct.
RICHMOND
A 13-year-old was charged Nov. 16 with simple assault.
An 11-year-old was charged Nov. 16 with simple assault.
Heather Brew, 36, of 170 Shumankanuc Road, Charlestown, was charged Nov. 29 with simple assault.
Joshua K. Arundale, 37, of Exeter, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and operating on a suspended license, third or subsequent offense.
Samuel L. Johnston, 19, of 5 James St., Apt. 1, Westerly, was charged Wednesday with domestic vandalism.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
