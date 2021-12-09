WESTERLY
Keanu M. Brown, 24, of 122 Cross St., Apt. C106, was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from 6th Division District Court.
RICHMOND
Christopher Badessa, 26, of 1152 Main St., was charged Nov. 25 with felony assault or battery.
Maegan Labrecque, 33, of 110 Arcadia Road, Hopkinton, was charged Nov. 29 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Daria Stavrakis, 38, of Middletown, R.I., was charged Nov. 30 with larceny under $1,500.
Jennifer Whitford, 48, of 265 Carolina Nooseneck Road, was charged Sunday with simple assault and domestic simple assault.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
