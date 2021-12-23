WESTERLY
Steven J. Lafazia, 57, of 47 Terrace Ave., was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
RICHMOND
Bradley A. Spencer, 41, of 90 Foster Road, Charlestown, was charged Dec. 12 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Katie Clark, 21, of 410 Kingstown Road, was charged Dec. 12 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
John Lichtenberg, 40, of 9 Pine Shadows Drive, was charged Dec. 15 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Robert Hubbard, 43, of South Kingstown, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and resisting arrest.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
