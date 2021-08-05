WESTERLY
Ashley Nobles, of Fall River, Mass., was charged Tuesday with attempted larceny over $1,500, three counts of receiving stolen goods over $1,500, misdemeanor receiving stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses valued between $1,500 and $5,000, and obtaining property by false pretenses valued at under $1,500.
RICHMOND
Justin T. Saccoccio, 28, of East Providence, was charged on July 21 with first-degree sexual assault.
Adam Dodd, 23, of Somerville, Mass., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Tristan N. Ansay, 25, of 6B Buttonwoods Road, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
