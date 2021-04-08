WESTERLY
Jessica M. Monteith, 33, of 109 Bowling Lane, Bradford, was charged Wednesday with forgery or counterfeiting of registration plates and possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm. She was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Ashley N. Bridgham, 30, of 19 Coburn Ave., Mystic, was charged Wednesday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Danny G. Butler, 33, of Norwich, was charged Thursday with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or denied, first offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
