WESTERLY
Andrew Kmetz, 26, of 15 Danielle Ave., was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
RICHMOND
Manuel Camas-Guzman, 35, of 3723 94th St., Jackson Heights, N.Y., was charged April 16 with driving under the influence (1st offense, blood alcohol content unknown) and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Kevin Deshields, 46, of 65 Connecticut Ave., New London, was arrested Friday on the strength of a Westerly police warrant relating to charges of damage to a motor vehicle.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
