WESTERLY
Christopher Watrous, 40, of Danielson, Conn., was charged with conspiracy to commit shoplifting and shoplifting.
RICHMOND
Destiny Drake, 22, of 76 Woody Hill Road, was charged March 30 with conspiracy to commit larceny over $1,500.
Michael S. Fraser, 44, of Warwick, was charged April 4 with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
James D. Main, 26, of 131 Old Shannock Road, Charlestown, was charged April 6 with larceny over $1,500, tampering with a motor vehicle and larceny under $1,500.
Elijah T. Mendelsohn, 32, of Jamestown, was charged April 14 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
