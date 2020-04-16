WESTERLY
Scott Tyler Cote, 24, of Groton, was charged Tuesday with possession of a narcotic substance and driving when license is suspended or denied.
STONINGTON
Douglas Andrew Gilliam, 58, of New London, was charged TRuesday with criminal violation of a protective order.
RICHMOND
Joanne Hughes, 50, of 360 Hillsdale Road, was charged April 2 with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Todd M. Hawksley, 50, of 3671 South County Trail, was charged April 6 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Christopher T. Arnold, 22, of Coventry, was charged Saturday with willful trespassing.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
