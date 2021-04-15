WESTERLY
Troy Nathan Lowe, 19, of 80 Buckeye Brook Road, Charlestown, was charged Tuesday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Shannon Elizabeth Magee, 22, of North Kingstown, was charged Tuesday with violation of a no contact order and obstructing an officer.
A 15-year-old was charged Wednesday with obstructing an officer, possession of alcohol by a minor and use of tobacco by a minor.
Basil Philmore Williams Jr., 21, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged Wednesday with reckless driving by leading police on a high speed pursuit, obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and driving without a license, first offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
