WESTERLY
Dwight Kenyon, 48, of 40 Pound Road, was charged on April 8 with domestic - simple assault/battery; and domestic disorderly conduct.
Edward McKernan, 20, of 196 Bradford Road, was charged Saturday with two counts of possession of 10 grams or less of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, or V drug.
Richard Hall, 45, of 12 Bodell Ave., Apartment 2, Providence, was charged Saturday on two bench warrants issued by Superior Court and on a warrant of arrest based on an affidavit.
Timothy P. Bourdon, 36, of 19 Fernridge Road, West Hartford, was charged Sunday with vandalism/malicious injury to property and cyberstalking and cyberharassment.
Brandon C. Algiere, 30, of 80 Pierce St., Apartment 2, was charged Sunday with domestic felony assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic disorderly conduct.
Alisa M. Pacheco, 19, of 96 Ashaway Road, Westerly was charged Tuesday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Michael S. Chapman, 48, of 44 Tomaquag Road, Ashaway, was charged Wednesday with entering a dwelling or ship with felonious intent and habitual offender larceny.
Daniel J. Busby, 24, of 65 Angell Road, Narragansett, was charged Wednesday on a bench warrant issued from Superior Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
