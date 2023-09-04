WESTERLY
Joshua Ryan Murray, 34, of 42 S. Broad St., Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Steven Ham III, 32, of 78 Pierce St., Apt. 1, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and criminal violation of a no contact order.
Rebecca L. McLaughlin, 59, of South Kingstown, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Kevin Michael Smart, 26, of Coventry, Conn., was charged Saturday with carrying a pistol or revolver without proper permit or license and possession of prohibited large capacity devices.
Matthew Brouillette, 40, of 12 Pierce St., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Daniel J. Pantalone, 46, of 5 Summer St., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Family Court.
Alexander J. Machowski, 23, of 93 Ram Island Road, Charlestown, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Keith V. Williams, 45, of 63 Pierce St., Apt. 3, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
STONINGTON
Serafina E. Fain, 26, of 16 Clipper Drive, Mystic, was charged Aug. 2 with violation of a protective order.
Meredith A. Kyle, 39, of 66 Jeremy Hill Road, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, evading responsibility and failure to drive to the right.
Christopher J. Mayo, 43, 24 Stillman Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
