STONINGTON
Jose A. Cruz Robles, 24, of 13 Columbus Ave., Apt. A, Westerly, was charged Sept. 9 with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.
John F. Bolduc, 39, of 6 Thompson St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sept. 9 with evading responsibility in a crash and following too closely.
Ryan D. Buck, 31, of 404 Bridge St., Groton, was charged Sept. 9 with two counts of violation of a protective order.
John R. Carroll, 25, of 209 Poquonnock Road, Groton, was charged Sept. 9 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Elizeah Rodriguez, 25, of 31 East Ave., Westerly, was charged Sept. 10 with reckless driving, failure to drive to the right, driving with a suspended license and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
Benjamin F. Geer, 71, of 133 S. Broad St., Apt. 2J, Pawcatuck, was charged Sept. 10 with driving under the influence.
Tyler J. Harman, 18, of 86 S. Broad St., Apt. C02, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.