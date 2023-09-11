WESTERLY
Laurie M. Blake, 34, of 11 Acorn Drive, was charged Friday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Monica M. Peterson, 27, of 38 Sandy Lane, Apt. A, was charged Saturday with vandalism and resisting arrest.
Eduardo Gonzalez, 41, of 4 Pond St., Apt. B, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, disorderly conduct and refusal to submit to a chemical test. .
Lee A. Gervais, 54, of Woonsocket, was charged Sunday with shoplifting more than $100 in goods, second offense, habitual shoplifting and willful trespassing.
Timothy J. Silva, 56, of Woonsocket, was charged Sunday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
STONINGTON
Wendel Morille, 39, of Bristol, was charged Sept. 5 with evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property.
Amanda L. Saracen, 45, of Lisbon, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
