WESTERLY
Paul A. Obermann, 54, of 29 Spencer Drive, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Gregory D. Main, 51, of 16 Woody Hill Road Extension, Bradford, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .10 to .15.
Paulina Panciera, 23, of 65 School St., was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance and cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. She was also charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Timothy J. Adams, 26, of 24 Shadow Ridge Drive, Richmond, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court. He was also charged with disorderly conduct.
A 16-year-old juvenile was charged Saturday with possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.
David E. Hazard, 44, of 98 W. Broad St., Apt. 4, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
STONINGTON
Harry Kyle Botseas, 48, of 18 Rose Lane, was charged Sept. 22 with two counts of second-degree failure to appear and two counts of criminal violation of a protective order.
Jeffrey Joel Mumford, 37, of Uncasville, was charged Wednesday with fist-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny.
Damien Fitzgerald Towson, 43, of Hartford, was charged Thursday with criminal violation of a protective order.
Kimbra Hickey, 50, of 37 King St., was charged Friday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Wendy S. Donahue, 53, of 14 Chester Ave., Westerly, was charged Friday with third-degree assault and breach of peace.
Ryan Anthony Wade, 26, of Groton, was charged Saturday with two counts of violation of a criminal protective order and two counts of violation of a restraining order.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
