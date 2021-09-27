WESTERLY
Eric P. Fahlman, 41, of 107 Woodville Road, Richmond, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Eric M. Pease, 48, of 107 Woodville Road, Richmond, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Brandon C. Algiere, 29, of 80 Pierce St., was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Doris Vargas, 57, of 122 Cross St., Apt. C312, was charged Saturday as a fugitive from justice.
April C. Lovett, 31, of Rydal, Ga., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a passenger 13 ir younger and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
James Collins, 58, of 97 Wells St., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving when license is suspended or denied.
STONINGTON
John Douglas Taylor, 37, of Moosup, Conn., was charged Tuesday with two counts of violation of probation.
Blaine A. Henault, 58, of no given address, was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.