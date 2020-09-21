WESTERLY
Rosemarie Kirchner MacCardle, 51, of Narragansett, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Joel V. Trebisacci, 42, of 20 Chin Hill Road, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Sofia V. Trombino, 28, of 49 Bowling Lane, was charged Sunday with failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage.
STONINGTON
Mark Wayne Packer, 43, of 98 W. Broad St., was charged Friday with interfering with an emergency call and second-degree breach of peace.
Douglas D. Clark, 57, of 6 School St., Apt. 12, Mystic, was charged Friday with evading responsibility in a crash resulting in damage.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
