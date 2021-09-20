WESTERLY
Jacqueline Stacy Liapes, 50, of Storrs, Conn., was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Anthony L. Fisher, 40, of no given address, was charged Friday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and resisting arrest.
James O. Erikson, 45, of no given address, was charged Saturday with willful trespassing.
Ryan Kenyon, 25, of 56 Spruce St., Apt. 5D, was charged Saturday on three bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court. He was also charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Rosalee J. Boudreau, 32, of East Hartford, Conn., was charged Saturday with two counts of simple assault or battery, vandalism, resisting arrest and domestic disorderly conduct.
Christopher B. Read, 30, of 122 Cross St., Apt. C113, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Arthur Ross Shortman, 32, of 7 Hawley St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sept. 13 with evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property.
Liam Alan Audette, 24, of 210 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sept. 13 with open burning of kindling without a permit.
Kevin Francis Haggerty, 59, of 6 Elisabeth Drive, Pawcatuck, was charged Tuesday with second-degree failure to appear.
Susan B. Montgomery, 70, of 133 S. Broad St., Apt. 4H, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with driving under the influence, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, disobeying the signal of an officer and failure to carry driver's license.
Tyrell Horne, 36, of 12 Robinson St., Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with third-degree strangulation and second-degree breach of peace.
John Casey Banks, 31, of 247 Denison Hill Road, North Stonington, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without court-ordered ignition device, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle
Brian Thomas Ahern, 40, of Preston, was charged Saturday with driving a motor vehicle when registration is suspended, improper use of license plates and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Anibal Cintron, 35, of Norwich, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.