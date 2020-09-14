WESTERLY
Lisa Dauphinais, 58, of Putnam, Conn., was charged Thursday with fraudulent use of credit cards.
Anthony Mazzarese, 60, of 122 Cross St., Apt. C312, was charged Thursday with simple assault or battery.
Gary L. Saporita, 45, of 4040 Old Post Road, Apt. 2, Charlestown, was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance.
Jason G. Palmer, 29, of 8 Marriott Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Thursday with violation of a no contact order.
Jonathan Merritt Aldworth, 32, of 6 Nob Court, was charged Friday with felony shoplifting.
Raymond P. Matteson, 62, of 122 Cross St., Apt. C305, was charged Saturday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Jaskarm S. Kang, 30, of 31 Tower St., Apt. A, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Adam W. Harvey, 23, of Wakefield, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Robert L. Gencarella Jr., 52, of 2 Brookview Court, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Jeffrey Joel Mumford, 37, of 110 Brookside Lane, Apt. 5, was charged Thursday with criminal violation of a restraining order.
Douglas James Markie, 47, of 133 S. Broad St., Apt. 1I, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with second-degree assault and breach of peace.
Erica Vocatura, 40, of 103 W. Broad St., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Craig Samot, 19, of Norwich, was charged Sunday with first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.