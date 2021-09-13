WESTERLY
Vijaykumar G. Patel, 53, of 112 Post Road, was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
William A. Salama, 63, of 48 Old Post Road, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Andrew J. Kennett, 34, of 98 W. Broad St., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Warren B. Fry, 39, of 76 Oak St. , Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with vandalism.
Jansen S. Williamson, 27, of 39 Riidam Way, Charlestown, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of greater than .15, second offense.
STONINGTON
Lawrence R. Godfrey, 33, of 7 Palmer St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sept. 5 with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Eric Griswold, 44, of 91 Fair Acres Circle, was charged Sept. 6 with third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
Anthony Herrera, 36, of Norwich, was charged Friday with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right, traveling too fast for conditions, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and improper use of license plate or markers.
Tasheem Lee Mavis, 25, of Groton, was charged Saturday with sixth-degree larceny, third-degree forgery, third-degree identity theft.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
