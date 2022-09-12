WESTERLY
Edward D. Dusek, 51, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Sept. 2 as a fugitive from justice.
Desirae DeShaies, 28, of Cranston, was charged Sept. 3 with carrying a stolen firearm while committing a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a crime of violence, possession of a stolen firearm, failure to obtain permit required to carry a pistol and 8 counts of manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Lauren Marie O’Neill, 28, of Lincoln, was charged Sept. 3 with possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.
Elisa Marie Page, 41, of 33 Captains Drive, was charged Sept. 5 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Lacy McAlpine, 35, of 145 Tower St., was charged Sept. 5 with simple assault or battery, disorderly conduct and willful trespassing.
Oakley D. Therrian, 26, of 3 Sparrow Drive, was charged Sept. 6 with larceny over $1,000.
Kimberly J. Rioux, 51, of Norwich, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, third or subsequent offense.
Azsa Carolnny Roundtree, 22, of Rochester, N.Y., was charged Wednesday with cyberstalking or cyberharassment and disorderly conduct.
Chadney A. Gordon, 45, of Cranston, was charged Wednesday on two bench warrants issued from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Dylan M. McGuire, 28, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Wednesday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Jeffrey A. Green, 47, of East Hampton, Conn., was charged Thursday with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Mitchell W. Roberts, 64, of 42 Pierce St., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, first offense.
Hannah G. King, 21, of 36 Spruce St., was charged Monday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
Jordan R. Babcock, 18, of 1 Edgewood Ave., Ashaway, was charged Sept. 1 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Jean M. Belanger, 77, of 825 Main St., Apt. M101, Hope Valley, was charged Sept. 1 with simple assault or battery.
Ryan L. Hurtuk, 41, of 12 Howard St., Bradford, was charged Sept. 4 with carrying a weapon while intoxicated and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
William Argumedo, 42, of Worcester, Mass., was charged Sept. 5 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test, simple assault and resisting arrest.
Alan Gaccione, 51, of 10 Church St., Apt. 3, Bradford, was charged Sept. 6 with willful trespassing.
Macy E. Tillett, 28, of 15 Jeffrey Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
