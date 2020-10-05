WESTERLY
Rafael C. Brown, 45, of 12 Beacon St., Apt. A, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
William E. Cossia, 33, of 60 Brandywine Dr., was charged Saturday with manufacturing or delivery of controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.
Leighanna M. Warwick, 31, of 20 Providence-New London Turnpike, North Stonington, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance.
Silas J. Beil, 30, of 170 Ashaway Road, Bradford, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
STONINGTON
Shannon Harmon, 49, of Salem, Conn., was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotics, possession of drug parpahernalia and possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana.
Kimberly Sue O'Dell, 22, of 24 Chestnut St., Apt. 2, Westerly, was charged Friday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Joseph A. Petit, 33, of 28 Huntington St., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with second-degree harassment, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.
Lexie Rose Marie Rice, 22, of 406 Liberty St., Apt. 1, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with driving when license is suspended, improper use of license plates or markers, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and operating an unregistered motor vehicles.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.