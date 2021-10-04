WESTERLY
Justin C. Hall, 24, of 98 Oak St., Apt. 2, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
A 12-year-old juvenile was charged Thursday with vandalism.
Charles H. Low, 20, of Fairfield, Conn., was charged Friday with possession of false identification and disorderly conduct.
Angel Sanchez, 36, of Providence, was charged Sunday with domestic assault by strangulation and domestic disorderly conduct.
Alan Gaccione, 50, of no given address, was charged Sunday with willful trespassing and domestic disorderly conduct.
Lori A. Harvey, 59, of 4 Pearl St., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
STONINGTON
Jerome McCarthy, 33, of Providence, was charged Wednesday with first-degree failure to appear.
Belinda Campo, 52, of 9 Kingswood Drive, North Stonington, was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief and sixth-degree larceny.
Richard Hom, 34, of 32 Pawcatuck Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with criminal violation of a restraining order.
Jeffrey Michael Zaremba, 42, of 282 Greenhaven road, pawcatuck, was charged Friday with criminal violation of a restraining order and first-degree criminal mischief.
Michael Connery, 78, of 92 Water St., was charged Friday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Seth R. Wolfe, 38, of 28 Breton Drive, Charlestown, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
