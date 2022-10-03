WESTERLY
Rose M. Gordon, 43, of 24 Spencer Road, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Uriah S. Conn, 41, of North Kingstown, was charged Sunday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense. Conn was also charged on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court and a bench warrant from 3rd Division District Court.
Jason A. Crudden, 38, of 69 Granite St., was charged Sunday with domestic vandalism.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
