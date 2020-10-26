WESTERLY
Gary T. Power, 61, of 33.5 Pleasant St., was charged Friday with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Lindsey I. Brown III, 28, of Groton, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or denied.
James A. Drayton, 45, of 171 post Road, Apt. 24, was charged Saturday with violation of a no contact order and domestic disorderly conduct.
Aaron S. Rockholz, 38, of 42 Meadowview Terrace, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
STONINGTON
Shyanne Mary Gocka, 23, of Preston, was charged Oct. 18 with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Isaak A. Maynard, 27, of Willimantic, was charged Oct. 20 with evading responsibility in a crash, reckless driving, driving under the influence, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, sixth-degree larceny, resisting arrest and assault on an EMT or public safety official.
An 11-year-old juvenile was charged Oct. 20 with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
Joseph Andrew Buck IV, 31, of 92 Circle Drive, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree breach of peace.
Kelsie Irene Sampson, 26, of Gales Ferry, Conn., was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and failure to obey stop sign.
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged Friday with failure to halt the possession of alcohol by a minor.
Jeffrey Joel Mumford, 37, of Uncasville, was charged Friday with criminal violation of a protective order and two counts of criminal violation of a restraining order.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
