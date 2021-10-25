WESTERLY
Jason D. Mistrik, 37, of 12 Midland Road, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and driving when license is suspended or revoked, first offense.
Vincent E. Robinson, 50, of North Providence, was charged Saturday with reckless driving by eluding an officer in a high speed pursuit and driving when license is suspended or revoked, first offense.
Tina M. Aiello, 43, of 11 Cross St., was charged Saturday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Azsa Carolnny Roundtree, 21, of 31 Beach St., was charged Sunday with unnecessary cruelty to animals.
Brandon C. Algiere, 29, of 4 Abruzzesse Lane, was charged Sunday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
STONINGTON
Thomas A. Hedin, 30, of Marlborough, Mass., was charged Oct. 18 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa Wielblad, 54, of 200 Wamphassuc Road, was charged Oct. 18 with violation of a restraining order.
Richard Hom, 34, of Jamaica, N.Y., was charged Oct. 19 with violating conditions of release.
David Thomas Pedreira, 38, of Uncasville, was charged Wednesday with interfering with police.
Susan B. Montgomery, 70, of 133 S. Broad St., Apt. 4H, was charged Thursday with second-degree harassment.
Blaine A. Henault, 58, of Preston, was charged Monday with two counts of criminal violation of a restraining order and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.