WESTERLY
Brian D. Perrin Jr., 29, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Michael J. Wade, 57, of 18 Via Roma Road, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for emergency call.
Amie L. Horgan, 50, of 387 Greenhaven Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony A. Hazard Jr., 19, of 69 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .10-.15 and possession of an alcoholic beverage by an underage person.
Jason P. Acciola, 33, of Glastonbury, was charged Saturday with two counts of domestic simple assault or battery, simple assault and battery, domestic disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A 16-year-old was charged Sunday with committing a detestable crime against nature.
Emily Rose Schroder, 30, of Groton, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Gregory D. Main, 53, of 18 Woody Hill Road Ext., Bradford, was charged Sunday with violation of a no contact order.
STONINGTON
Dorian C. White, 18, of 56 Moss St., Pawcatuck, was charged Oct. 7 with carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, improper use of markers, driving without minimum insurance, failure to drive right, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and possession of alcohol by a minor.
Leah R. Davis, 45, of Griswold, was charged Oct. 7 with driving under the influence.
Ronald E. Emery, 76, of 25 Lathrop Avenue, Pawcatuck, was charged Oct. 13 with third-degree assault, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
Katie M. Main, 42, of 389 North Anguilla Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Oct. 14 with second-degree breach of peace and interfering with an emergency call.
Douglas B. Grosse, 59, of 61 Old Stonington Road, was charged Oct. 14 with driving under the influence and failure to drive right.
Jose Barahona-Cabrera, 32, of Preston, was charged Oct. 14 with driving under the influence and failure to drive right.
Evan C. Speck, 39, of Bradford, was charged Oct. 14 with driving under the influence and failure to drive right.
Robin K. Dixon, 58, of Brooklyn, was charged Oct. 18 with driving under the influence.
Isaac C. Fagnant, 21, of 28 Garden St., Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with interfering with a police officer, breach of peace and third-degree assault.
Joshua Keilty, 50, of 48 Main St., Apt. A., Old Mystic, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
