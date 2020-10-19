WESTERLY
James J. Romanella, 19, of 55 School St., Apt. 2, was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Harleigh T. LaCroix, 24, of Lynn, Mass., was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.
Caleb L. Schmidt, 21, of 108 oak St., was charged Friday with driving with a suspended license, third or subsequent offense.
Tonya M. Panciera, 43, of 23 Greene Court, was charged Friday with reckless driving, obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and resisting arrest.
Kelli A. McGowan, 37, of 9 Marriott Ave., was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Angela M. Groccia, 46, of 9 Weathervane Way, Bradford, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Lindsey I. Brown III, 28, of Groton, was charged Sunday with vandalism.
STONINGTON
Jonathan E. Dumsar, 26, of 20 Marie Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
David James Phillips, 29, of Bangor, Maine, was charged Oct. 7 with four counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Samuel Rogers Foster, 22, of 67 High Ridge Drive, Pawcatuck, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree strangulation and second-degree breach of peace.
Eleni Miner, 24, of Groton, was charged Oct. 7 with second-degree failure to appear.
Francis Herbert, 39, of 103 W. Broad St., Apt. 2, was charged Oct. 9 with criminal violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace.
Kyle Everett Jon Richards, 33, of 35 W. Arch St., Pawcatuck, was charged Oct. 10 with criminal violation of a protective order, second-degree criminal mischief, sixth-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace.
Zach Woycik, 24, of 375 Liberty St., Apt. 11, Pawcatuck, was charged Oct. 11 with improper use of license plate or markers, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, operating a motor vehicle outside of license classification and failure to lights lit and devices illuminated.
Sean R. Looney, 38, of Taftville, Conn., was charged Oct. 12 with third-degree criminal mischief and sixth-degree larceny.
Jason Gerald Palmer, 29, of 51 Pierce St., Westerly was charged Wednesday with risk of injury to a minor, violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace.
Ronald Gary Farias, 63, of 349 Liberty St., Apt. 221, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance, driving a motor vehicle under suspension and failure to renew registration.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
