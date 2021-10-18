WESTERLY
Colleen M. Martino, 65, of 15 Canyon Drive,, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol limit and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Justin C. Hall, 24, of 98 Oak St., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday with domestic vandalism.
Michael James Lamons, 68, of 55 Oak St., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday with misdemeanor receiving stolen goods and driving when license is suspended or revoked, second offense. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Joseph Michael Aragi, 33, of 90 Oak St., Apt. 1, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call and domestic disorderly conduct.
Christian P. Lagana, 21, of 32 Fieldstone Way, was charged Saturday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Aaron S. Rockholz, 39, of 42 Meadow Terrace, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
STONINGTON
Nicholas Ray Fuente, 23, of 109 Greenhaven Road, Apt. 3, Pawcatuck, was charged Oct. 4 with evading responsibility in a crash and improper use of left lane by a commercial vehicle or vehicle with trailer.
Jackson Cutler, 25, of New London, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault and interfering with an emergency call.
Nicole Lynn Johnson, 30, of Groton, was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree failure to appear.
Shawn James Copeland Jr., 35, of Uncasville, was charged Oct. 12 with first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal mischief and criminal violation of a restraining order.
Erica Carmen Morales, 31, of 202 Montauk Ave., was charged Friday with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Blaine A. Henault, 58, of Preston, was charged Oct. 8 with second-degree failure to appear.
Robert L. Mitchell, 45, of 63 Cross St., Westerly, was charged Oct. 8 with criminal violation of a protective order.
Adam John Boutot, 29, of 14 Trumball St., Stonington Borough, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
Rosa I. Montero, 71, of 114 Brookside Lane, Apt. 22, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
Isaiah Desean Perkins, 26, of 4 Moss St., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with violation of a protective order.
David Christopher Kennedy, 52, of Groton, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
Peter Michael Crawn, 56, of 13 Cleveland St., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with second-degree failure to appear.
RICHMOND
A 16-year-old was charged Sept. 18 with driving without a license.
Justin Dussault, 31, of Warwick, was charged Sept. 24 with violation of a no contact order.
Scott Sawyer, 47, of New London, was charged Oct. 8 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.