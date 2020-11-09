WESTERLY
Kirk Douglas Watson, 27, of Norwich, was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or revoked.
Joseph S. Turano, 26, of 131 Cross St., was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to property and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Nicole Schara, 35, of 82 Fowler Road, North Stonington, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Shaun P. Bailey, 39, of 69 Pleasant St., Apt. 1R, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Christina M. Zurcher, 42, of 42 n. Main St., Apt. B, Bradford, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
STONINGTON
Jonathan Robert Jopson, 24, of 215 Clark Falls Road, North Stonington, was charged Nov. 3 with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended registration and improper use of license plate or markers.
Shayn C. Plouffe, 33, of 69 Mechanic St., Apt. B, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with third-degree assault and breach of peace.
Erica Shay Brown, 34, of 8 Osprey Lane, Westerly, was charged Saturday with third-degree assault.
Tyler Joseph Nash, 31, of 32 Bowling Lane, Bradford, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
