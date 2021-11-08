WESTERLY
Shane M. Keener, 26, of 42 N. Main St., Apt. A, Bradford, was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Richard W. Entwistle, 51, of 20 Scenic Heights Drive, was charged Friday with domestic felony assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic disorderly conduct.
Greg Wolfe, 48, of 19 Winnapaug Road, Apt. 7, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .10 and .15.
Michael James Lamons, 68, of 55 Oak St., Apt. 2, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court. He was also charged with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
STONINGTON
Alexander Perez, 34, of New London, was charged Friday with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Jeffrey A. Waddilove, 38, of 120 S. Broad St., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with driving when license is suspended or refused, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Nathaniel John Hennessey, 18, of 12 Wequetequock Passage, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with drinking while driving, possession of alcohol by a minor and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
