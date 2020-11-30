WESTERLY
Charles R. Dorsey, 37, of 5 Pleasant St., Apt. 4, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Jancarlos Torres-Luciano, 18, of New London, was charged Thursday with violation of a no contact order, obstructing an officer and domestic disorderly conduct.
Tyler C. Parkhurst, 21, of 120 High St., Apt. 2, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Christopher J. Taylor, 37, of 81 Pleasant St., was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Lawrence J. Bates, 59, of 137 Post Road, Apt. 205, Bradford, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Paul H. Douglas, 42, of 162 Cossaduck Hill Road, North Stonington, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Justin M. Sabatino, 28, of 9 Hobart St., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and driving when license is expired or denied.
Matthew C. Sprague, 31, of 1 Coulter Drive, Hope Valley, was charged Saturday with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Mark F. Sacco, 39, of 4 Sacco Drive, was charged Saturday with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and posession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm. He was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Benjamin L. Dollinger, 33, of 22 Jolly Lane, Apt. B, was charged Sunday with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Vicent A. Nicastro, 37, of 129 Watch Hill Road, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.
STONINGTON
Edward J. Corrigan, 57, of Voluntown, was charged Nov. 23 with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Angel Marie Benoit, 34, of 812 Stonington Road, was charged Nov. 24 with interfering with police, improper use of license plate, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, driving without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to have front license plate.
Julia Lee Bettencourt, 23, of 74 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right and traveling unreasonably fast.
Victor Saimininkas, 34, of 102 Brookside Lane, Apt. 2, was charged Sunday with criminal attempt to commit larceny and sixth-degree larceny.
Michael Barney, 25, of West Warwick, was charged Sunday with reckless driving, driving without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to have proper taillamps, disobeying the signal of an officer, improper use of license plates, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dylan Patrick Berube, 33, of 370 Greenhaven Road, was charged Sunday with second-degree criminal mischief and interfering with police.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
