WESTERLY
Miguel A. Rodriguez, 40, of 7 Vose St., Apt. 1, was charged Thursday with two counts of manufacturing or delivery on a controlled substance.
Eric P. Fahlman, 40, of 107 Woodville Road, Richmond, was charged Thursday with possession of a contolled substance, obstructing an officer in the execution of duties and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Rafael A. Suarez, 52, of 14 Pond St., was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Tanya C. Beland, 35, of 6 Nob Court, was charged Saturday with falsely reporting a crime.
STONINGTON
Melissa Perez, 36, of Pawtucket, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
Ericha M. Hauser, 30, of West Kingstown, was charged Friday with evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property.
RICHMOND
Shawn Lucchetti, 41, of Cranston, was charged Nov. 13 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Joseph Belanger, 55, of 7 W. Shannock Road, Apt. 4, was charged Nov. 15 with forgery and counterfeiting.
Justin D. Welshman, 31, of Warwick, was charged Nov. 17 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
