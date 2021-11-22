STONINGTON
Justin Charles Brown, 38, of 46 Liberty St., Apt. 3, was charged Nov. 15 with interfering with police and second-degree breach of peace.
Kevin Joseph Berube, 43, of 27 Prospect St., Apt. 2, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with criminal violation of a protective order.
Kevin Francis Haggerty, 59, of 6 Elizabeth Court, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with second-degree failure to appear and failure to respond to an infraction.
Nathaniel John Hennessey, 18, of 12 Wequetequock Passage, Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.