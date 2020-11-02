WESTERLY
Douglas J. Markie, 47, of 136 S. Broad St., Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Chiara K. Vargas, 29, of 24 Winnapaug Road, Apt. 124, was charged Friday with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
STONINGTON
Benjamin M. Meadows, 25, of Gales Ferry, was charged Oct. 26 with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree larceny, second-degree failure to appear and two counts of first-degree failure to appear.
A 15-year-old juvenile was charged Friday with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
Linda A. Benjamin, 53, of East Lyme, was charged Friday with improper use of license plate or markers, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Joseph Andrew Buck IV, 31, of no given address, was charged Saturday with criminal violation of a protective order.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
