WESTERLY
Charlotte Sullivan, 32, of 63 Pierce St., Apt. 2, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Christian Rolf Hammon, 28, of Lisbon, was charged Nov. 9 with second-degree criminal trover.
Jennelle Marie Day, 28, of 812 Stonington Road, Apt. 114, was charged Thursday with first-degree failure to appear.
Williams Marcelo Moscos Tapia, 45, of Groton, was charged Thursday with third-degree stalking and breach of peace.
Ryan Christopher Shafer, 29, of 324 Taugwonk Road, was charged Thursday with third-degree larceny.
Ronald Gary Farias, 63, of 349 Liberty St., Apt. 221, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with fifth-degree larceny, theft of a payment card, charging $500 or less on a revoked payment card and third-degree identity theft.
RICHMOND
Genesis S. Rodriguez, 44, of New Bedford, Mass., was charged Nov. 4 with driving with a suspended license, third or subsequent offense.
Kristen Racquer, 37, of 78 Pierce St., Westerly, was charged Nov. 8 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Scott Thibault, 37, of 303 Church St., Apt. 1, was charged Nov. 10 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
