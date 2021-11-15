WESTERLY
Wayne A. Ashe Jr., 18, of 43 Bowling Lane, was charged Thursday with simple assault or battery.
Michael James Lamons, 68, of 55 Oak St., Apt. 2, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Joseph E. Stacy, 58, of 15 Nutmeg Drive, was charged Thursday with two counts of domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and refusal to relinquish telephone for emergency call.
Jennifer C. Harrington, 28, of 25 Westminster St., was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Colby J. Briggs, 18, of 59 Charles Ave., Charlestown, was charged Friday with driving while impaired and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
William C. Awkerman, 53, of 64 Cross St., was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct, simple assault or battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Makayla Berard, 29, was charged Friday with simple assault or battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Tanya S. Eman, 53, of 10 Longvue Ave., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
STONINGTON
James W. Sprague, 33, of 105 Brookside Lane, Apt. 5, Pawcatuck, was charged Nov. 8 with driving when license is suspended or refused, improper use of license plates or markers and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements. He was charged again 2 hours later with driving when license is suspended or refused.
Robert D. Santacroce, 57, of 98 W. Broad St., Apt. 30, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with operating an unregistered motor vehicle and driving when license or registration is suspended.
Lyric Marvin Harris, 21, of Ledyard, was charged Nov. 9 with second-degree failure to appear.
RICHMOND
Tammy Harrington, 47, of 8 Reise Drive, was charged Nov. 3 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .10-.15.
Keith R. Esty, 29, of 17 Wood Road, was charged Nov. 8 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
A 14-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
