WESTERLY
Zachary J. Briggs, 24, of 119 N. Main St., Ashaway, was charged Sunday with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Daniel L. Hardison, 32, of 174 Main St., Apt. A, Westerly, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
David S. Donahue, 63, of Portsmouth, R.I., was charged Sunday with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief.
Robert Rockwell Van Zandt, 43, of Old Lyme, was charged Monday with violation of a protective order.
Meghan Catherine O'Brien, 32, of North Scituate, R.I., was charged Monday with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and risk of injury to a minor.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
