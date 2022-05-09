WESTERLY
Raimondo M. Amato, 45, of 5 Cavendish Lane, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with cashing a fraudulent check over $1,500.
John E. Finck III, 43, of 18 Deer Trail, Ashaway, was charged Saturday on bench warrants from 3rd Division and 4th Division district courts. He was also charged with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Lynlee A. Longo, 33, of 23 Grove Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery, domestic simple assault or batter and domestic disorderly conduct.
Denzelle M. Bell, 25, of Providence, was charged Monday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Keyonia Bell, 22, of Providence, was charged Monday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Marquis David Jackson Jr., 20, of 66 Brandywine Drive, Westerly, was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
