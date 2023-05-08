WESTERLY
Robert A. Pacheco, 64, of no given address, was charged Saturday with consuming alcohol in public.
Jill A. Beliveau, 66, of 41 Hubbard St., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Sara C. Primo, 39, of New London, was charged Saturday with criminal violation of a no contact order and domestic disorderly conduct.
Brian I. Johnson was charged Monday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
RICHMOND
Jacklyn Moore, 34, of Exeter, was charged April 20 with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
A 15-year-old was charged April 22 with simple assault or battery.
Michael J. Defarias, 67, of 120 Switch Road, was charged April 23 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol level, refusing to submit to a chemical test and eluding an officer.
David Anthony, 21, of 311 Church Street was charged on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
