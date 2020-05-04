WESTERLY
Kevin DeShields, 46, of New London, was charged Friday with vandalism.
Tristin M. Cross, 22, of Norwich, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Jodi-Lyn Marie Sylvia, 48, of 13 Pauline St., was charged Friday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Raymond Matteson, 39, of 145 Tower St., was charged Friday on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Joshua M. Gaccione, 24, of 9 Sylvan Lane, was charged Sunday with reckless driving and obstructing an officer.
Ronald F. Woycik, 56, of 30 North Drive, Ashaway, was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
STONINGTON
Cassandra Elizabeth Clark, 27, of Groton, was charged Sunday with evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property and failure to drive to the right.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.