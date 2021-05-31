WESTERLY
Renee-Marie Obeshaw, 48, of 18 Brandywine Drive, was charged Thursday with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Alexis M. Wolinski, 21, of 15 Walnut St., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with larceny under $1,500.
Travis Jeffrey Fahey, 24, of 308 Post Road, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Edward J. Corrigan, 58, of 94 Stillman Road, North Stonington, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Michael J. Gardiner, 51, of 3 Chord St., was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or revoked.
RICHMOND
Daniel J. Busby, 23, of 2 Gobeille Drive, was charged May 25 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Bryan Wilson, 24, of Narragansett, was charged Wednesday with domestic cyberstalking.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
