WESTERLY
Stephan M. Bliven, 63, of 805 Main St., Hope Valley, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Alexander Nemeth, 21, of Enfield, was charged Friday with reckless driving by eluding police in a high speed pursuit.
Donald G. Lamarre, 68, of 46 Quail lane, Charlestown, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .10 and .15.
Donovan S. Leech, 45, of West Greenwich, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Michael R. King, 30, of 2 Lorraine Road, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, second offense.
Max R. Urso, 26, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or revoked.
Raymond Matteson, 63, of 122 Cross St., Apt. C305, was charged Sunday on three bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Andrew M. Arnett, 28, of 11 Azalea Drive, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
William Palluotto, 21, of Cheshire, Conn., was charged Sunday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
John M. Murphy, 55, of 20 Setting Sun Drive, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
STONINGTON
Dylan Patrick Berube, 33, of 370 Greehaven Road, Pawcatuck, was charged May 18 with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree threatening, assault on a public safety officer and two counts each of criminal violation of a protective order, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police.
RICHMOND
Breck Tully, 51, of North Kingstown, was charged May 12 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Randy Gobern, 34, of 309 Church St., Apt. A, was charged May 14 on a bench warrant from 3rd Division District Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
