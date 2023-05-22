WESTERLY
Tangela S. Deacon, 29, of 23 Canal St., Apt. 3, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
A 14-year-old was charged Thursday with receiving stolen goods valued between $1,500 and $5,000 and was cited for possession of marijuana.
Denise M. Myers, 63, of Cranston, was charged Friday with domestic larceny under $1,500.
Victoria Schwab, 24, of 24 Boombridge Road, Apt. D, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .10 to .15.
James N. Powers, 18, of 3 Sylvan Lane, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Kenneth A. Raimondo, 59, of 445 Ross Hill Road, Apt. B, was charged Saturday with eluding police in a high speed pursuit.
Charles A. Oberg, 45, of 65 Pierce St., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with domestic assault by strangulation, domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Charles F. Smith, 36, of 13 Holmes St., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, third or subsequent offense.
Lawrence P. Johnson, 59, of 14.5 Pleasant St., Apt. 2, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
