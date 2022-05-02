WESTERLY
Kevin A. Pratt, 47, of 28 Old Hopkinton Road, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Nicole M. Fraser, 32, of 19 Apache Drive, Apt. F, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a passenger younger than 13 years old, first offense.
Brandon W. Farr, 33, of Saunderstown, was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Christopher M. Longo, 28, of 5 Ava St., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with unknown blood alcohol content, first offense.
David E. Culotta, 60, of 80 Oak St., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Hunter J. Spiegel, 27, of Bristol, Conn., was charged Saturday with second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
