WESTERLY
Caleb L. Mikeworth, 20, of 71 White Rock Road, Apt. B, was charged Friday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Mike A. Parks, 61, of 55 Beach St., Apt. 11, was charged Friday with failure to stop at an accident resulting in damage to property.
Casey M. Blanchard, 34, of West Warwick, was charged Saturday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Chanthasone J. Vongvixay, 27, of 49 Fairview Ave., was charged Sunday with domestic assault by strangulation and domestic disorderly conduct.
Caleb L. Schmidt, 20, of 6 Maybrey Drive, Apt. A, was charged Monday with driving when license is suspended or denied, 3rd or subsequent offense.
STONINGTON
Brian Donald Wilson, 61, of Bozrah, was charged Wednesday with evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property and driving without a license.
David W. Paige, 50, of 84 Dunn's Corners Road, was charged Sunday with second-degree harassment.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.