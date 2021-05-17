WESTERLY
Joshua R. Gentile, 31, of 75 White Rock Road, Apt. A, was charged Wednesday with two counts of violation of a no contact order.
Brian P. LaRoche, 48, of 69 Bowling Lane, was charged Wednesday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Michael C. Nickson, 28, of Wakefield, was charged Wednesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Justin D. Bothur, 36, of 53 Potter Hill Road, Apt. 1, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault and battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disordelry conduct.
Dante L. Divoll, 30, of Greenfield, Mass., was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Dylan Berube, 33, of 370 Greenhaven Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault and battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disordelry conduct.
Jeremy L. Corr, 51, of 105 White Rock Road, Apt. 4, was charged Saturday with violation of a no contact order.
STONINGTON
Courtney Elizabeth Beck, 31, of 116 Brookside Lane, Apt. 2, was charged May 2 with third-degree assault and breach of peace.
Mark Wayne Packer, 43, of 20 Mechanic St., was charged May 4 with criminal violation of a protective order.
Philip Nicholas Krasnow, 37, of 138 Pawcatuck Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged May 5 with first-degree failure to appear and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Steven Clyde J. Ham, 30, of 98 W. Broad St., was charged May 6 with third-degree assault involving an elderly victim, second-degree strangulation and second-degree breach of peace.
Luann Post Neal, 55, of Groton, was charged May 6 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Page E. Miller, 51, of 108 Brookside Lane, Apt., 21, Pawcatuck, was charged May 6 with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right.
Sara P. Roth, 44, of Averill Park, N.Y., was charged May 8 with risk of injury to a child.
Alexander J. Roth, 45, of Averill Park, N.Y., was charged May 8 with risk of injury to a child.
Steven Clyde J. Ham, 30, of 70 Pierce St., Apt. 1, Westerly, was charged Thursday with criminal violation of a protective order.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
