WESTERLY
Dwight F. Kenyon, 48, of 16 Lorraine Road, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
A 13-year-old juvenile was charged Thursday with simple assault or battery.
A 14-year-old juvenile was charged Thursday with vandalism.
Joseph E. Stacy, 59, of 195 Fenner Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Friday with two counts of violation of a no contact order.
Charles Wilson, 63, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Friday with willful trespassing.
Lynlee A. Longo, 33, of 23 Grove Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Friday with violation of a no contact order.
Richard T. Martone, 43, of 977 Main St., Hope Valley, was Saturday charged with four counts of violation of no contact orders, third or subsequent offenses on each.
Tanayia Hamilton, 35, of 51 Pierce St., Apt. 4, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to property.
Grover D. Champlin, 26, of 15 Kings Factory Road, Charlestown, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.
DeShawn Thompson, 29, of New London, was charged Sunday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
