WESTERLY
Candace E. Ayotte, 34, of 24 Brandywine Drive, was charged Friday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
David Urena, 22, of 1059 Shannock Road, Charlestown, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
James T. Taylor, 42, of 23 Newton Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance.
Miguel Garcia Tlatenchi, 32, of 44 Bellevue Ave., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving with an expired license.
Ronald G. Farias, 63, of 349 Liberty St., Apt. 21, Pawcatuck, was charged with driving with a suspended license, third or subsequent offense.
STONINGTON
Norman R. Riley, 55, of 21 Huntington St., Pawcatuck, was charged May 5 with driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, failure to properly display license plates and traveling unreasonably fast.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
