WESTERLY
Lindsey I. Brown III, 29, of New London, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Alexandria F. Chiaradio, 28, of Providence, was charged Thursday with violation of a no contact order.
Kasey E. Bailey, 22, of 122 Cross St., Apt. D210, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Kevin W. Culotta Jr., 21, of 51 Fairview Ave., Hope Valley, was charged Friday with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Halie Maynard, 22, of 201 Dye Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Friday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Edward C. Allore, 38, of no permanent address, was charged Saturday with violation of a no contact order.
John E. Abercrombie, 52, of 9 Marriott Ave., was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
